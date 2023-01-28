Guwahati: A PIL regarding the police “encounters” since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed power in May 2021 was dismissed by the Gauhati High Court on Friday.

The Court dismissing the PIL said that no separate probe is required as the state government is already conducting separate investigations on each case.

Citing an affidavit from the government, the court said that 56 people had died, including four custodial deaths, while 145 others were wounded in 171 incidents between May 2021 and August 2022.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia assured the court that appropriate action will be taken against guilty persons, including police officials, once the enquiry is over.

The PIL was filed by advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder, who claimed that more than 80 “fake encounters” between Assam Police and the accused had taken place since May 2021. During those 28 people died while 48 others were injured.

The petitioner had sought an enquiry by an independent agency like CBI, SIT or any other police team from other states under the supervision of the court.

He also called for the setting up of human rights courts in Assam, but the court noted that 12 such courts have already been set up in different districts.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund said the petition was filed without properly verifying the complete facts and rejected the prayers for an independent enquiry and constitution of an SIT.

The Bench stated that, after the enquiry is concluded, appropriate action will be taken against all individuals found guilty, including any erring police officials. It was made clear that the state had initiated action in these cases of police action.