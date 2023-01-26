Guwahati: Two school girls on the way to their school to take part in the 74th Republic Day celebrations, lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in, collided head-on with a stationary truck and a couple of motorcycles in western Assam’s Dhubri district.

Five others were also seriously injured in the fatal incident. The incident took place on the busy GTB Road in Dhubri town on Thursday morning.

The ill-fated vehicle, bearing registration number AS-17-J-5224, was on the way to Gauripur from Dhubri town when the mishap took place.

The onlookers soon swung into action to rescue the injured people. All the injured were rushed to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

However, doctors attending to the patients declared two girl students, Nirmali Rai, 16, and Shivangi Rai, 14, as brought dead.

Four others, Riyan Hussain, Jahidul Haque, Riya Saha, Jennifer Hussain and Moidul Islam are undergoing treatment in the hospital at present and their condition is stated to be critical.