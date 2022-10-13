Guwahati: Assam would have a total of 24 medical colleges in the coming times, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said.

Speaking at an event at IIT Guwahati, Chief Minister said that till 2014, there were only six medical colleges in Assam

“However, since the time of the formation of the BJP-led government, three medical colleges — in Diphu, Lakhimpur, and now in Dhubri have been constructed,” Sarma said

He said the government has taken steps for setting up 15 new medical colleges, out of which seven are under various stages of construction.

“The construction of five other medical colleges will commence in November this year and the work on three more medical colleges will be taken up shortly,” said the Chief Minister.

“Once construction of all these medical colleges is complete, there would be a total of 24 medical colleges with an annual intake of 2,700 MBBS students along with a proportionate increase in PG seats,” he added.

Sarma further said the newly inaugurated Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Thursday by President Droupadi Murmu has an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats. With 111 faculties in 24 departments, it had a total project cost of Rs 509.02 crore.

He said the Super Computer ‘Param-Kamrupa’ inaugurated in IIT Guwahati on Thursday evening will be useful in taking up many challenging problems in healthcare, bio-informatics, quantum computing, big data analysis, advanced weather prediction, disaster prevention, and various aspects of the development of artificial intelligence.