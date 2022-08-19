GUWAHATI: The Assam government has raised the retirement age of doctors in government medical colleges of the state to 70 years.

The decision to raise the retirement age of the doctors in medical colleges of Assam was taken by the state government in a cabinet meeting on Friday.

“Retirement age of faculty members of government medical colleges to be raised from 65 years to 70 years to augment availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical service,” an official statement read.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said: “Although the number of medical colleges in the state have increased, the number of experienced doctors still remain less. So to cover up the shortage, the retirement age of the doctors, who are also faculty members, in government medical colleges have been raised.”

Moreover, the Assam government has also sanctioned Rs 136.8 crore for implementation of “Free Drugs and Consumables including Tea Gardens” scheme for 2022-23.

“It will ensure uninterrupted availability of free essential drugs, surgicals, sutured, disinfectants-chemicals and consumables in government health facilities,” the official statement stated.