DIBRUGARH: Youth leader Jowang Hosai’s generosity showed an excellent example of humanity by organizing free eye check-up camps in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

They also provided free glasses to financially vulnerable eye patients.

This young man from Arunachal Pradesh has attracted the attention of the general public for his social work.

An eye screening camp was held in Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday in collaboration with a voluntary organization in Dibrugarh.

Senior BJP leader Jowang Hosai inaugurated the eye check-up camp at the public hall of Longo, a backward village in 58 Borduria Bagapani Assembly Constituency.

He said in his inaugural address that patients do not need to go to Dibrugarh for eye treatment through this eye check-up camp.

The camp will provide treatment for general eye diseases.

More than 300 patients underwent eye examinations at the camp.

Youth leader Jowang Hosai also distributed glasses to the patients.

Jowang Hosai was praised for his eye treatment at the camp.