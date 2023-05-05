IMPHAL: The security situation in Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching in violence-hit Manipur has been brought under control.

This was informed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army on Friday (May 05) evening.

“As a result of proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night,” the Spear Corps informed in a statement.

The Army also informed that in the “past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts (in Manipur) witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockade”.

“Firm and synergized response coupled with induction of additional columns ensured control of security forces over the situation,” the Spear Corps informed.

“Proactive rescue operations, conduct of flag marches, area domination, interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety among major activities undertaken by over 100 columns which are operationally deployed,” the army added.

It further informed that “13000 civilians have been rescued so far and are staying in adhoc arrangements within military premises”.

The central government is also closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Paramilitary forces have been mobilized from neighbouring states to restore law and order in Manipur.

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Manipur government has authorised district magistrates across the state to issue “shoot at sight” order in extreme cases.