IMPHAL: Manipur director general of police (DGP) P Doungel has appealed the people of the state to “be calm” so as normalcy return to the state.

The Manipur DGP further asked the people of the state to adhere to the peace appeals made by the police and the government as “Army deals in a different way”.

“Army does not deal in a way in which the police deals. They are trained to fight the enemy, but the police are trained to control their own people,” Manipur DGP P Doungel said.

The Manipur DGP added: “So the way in which the Army will behave will be very different.”

He also appealed the people of Manipur to “stay indoors until the situation subsides”.

Meanwhile, over 11,000 people, who have been affected by the large-scale violence in Manipur, are taking shelter in garrisons of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

This was informed by the Army on Friday (May 05) afternoon.

“When the violence erupted in Manipur from 3rd May onwards, Army and Assam Rifles immediately responded to distress calls and evacuated over 11,000 civilians into their garrisons,” the Army said.

It added: “All basic amenities including food, shelter and medical assistance are being provided.”

On the other hand, government and security forces have claimed that the situation across Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

The central government is also closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Paramilitary forces have been mobilized from neighbouring states to restore law and order in Manipur.

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Manipur government has authorised district magistrates across the state to issue “shoot at sight” order in extreme cases.