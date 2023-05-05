SRINAGAR: At least five Army soldiers were killed, while another soldier sustained injuries, in an encounter that is underway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The five Army soldiers were killed after terrorists triggered an explosive device during the encounter that broke out on Friday (May 05) morning.

The encounter is underway in Kandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the terrorists, who triggered the explosion belong to the same group that ambushed an army truck on April 20.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi forest in the Rajouri sector, a joint operation was launched. A search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs,” the Indian army said in a statement.

Army said that additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

“There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorists’ group,” the Army statement said.