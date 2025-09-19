Guwahati: A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, died in the United States after allegedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roommate, his family said on Thursday.

Mohammed Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI that the incident occurred on September 3 in Santa Clara, California, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

“According to information received from a friend of my son, the scuffle happened over a petty matter, but the details are not clear,” he said.

Hasnuddin learned of his son’s death on the morning of September 18.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, he requested assistance in repatriating Nizamuddin’s mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

“Today morning I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his body is in a hospital in Santa Clara. I do not know the exact reasons why the police shot him,” Hasnuddin wrote. He urged the minister to coordinate with the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. and the Consulate General in San Francisco to facilitate the return of his son’s body.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the letter with the media, also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to assist the family.

Nizamuddin, who had completed his MS in the US, was working as a software professional there at the time of the incident.