Guwahati: A man arrested on Friday evening for an alleged murder attempt was injured in police firing in Guwahati, Assam.

The accused identified as Aijul Hoque was shot by the police while he attempted to escape from custody.

The incident occurred near the Bhetapara locality under Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati, Assam.

Hoque allegedly slashed a woman’s throat.

The victim, critically injured, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

According to doctors, Hoque was brought to the hospital at 2:39 AM on January 11, 2025, with a gunshot injury.

The police opened fire when Hoque attempted to flee, and he was found to be stable and breathing normally upon examination. Hoque is currently under the care of the surgery unit.