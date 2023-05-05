Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki Tribes, has vehemently condemned the unfortunate incidents being happening in Manipur which have resulted in the loss of lives, burning down of churches and villages.

“Since time immemorial, the Kukis are peace-loving citizens of India, having enormous contributions to India’s freedom struggle by joining the Indian National Army (INA),” KIM said.

The organisation urged the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and avoid further escalations of violence.

In its zeal for maintaining lasting peace and normalcy in the state, the Kuki Inpi Manipur appeals to all the Kukis in the state, wherever they are, to exercise maximum restraint so as to avoid further escalation of violence.