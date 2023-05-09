GUWAHATI: Theongoingcrackdown on child marriages in Assam will be further intensified.

This was informed by chief minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 09).

The Assam government will “triple its efforts” in relation to crackdown on child marriages in the state, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister made this statement while interacting with the media in Guwahati.

“A series of arrests will be made in the near future,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister further stated that there will be “intensive operation against perpetrators of child marriages”.

Notably, the Assam government recently launched a massive operation against child marriages.

Thousands of people were arrested after the Assam government launched a crackdown on child marriage in February this year.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that the state government intends to end the menace of child marriages by 2026.

“By 2026, child marriages will end in Assam. We will take the strictest possible measures to ensure that,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

The Assam CM had added: “We have a detailed plan in place to ensure that child marriages end within the set deadline.”