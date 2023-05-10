BENGALURU: Voting for the assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 in the morning on Wednesday (May 10).

Fate of as many as 2613 candidates from different political parties will be sealed by the time voting for the Karnataka assembly elections end on Wednesday.

A total of 113 seats are needed to secure a simple majority in the Karnataka assembly elections.

The election commission of India (ECI) has informed that altogether 185 women candidates and one from the ‘others’ category are contesting in the Karnataka assembly elections.

This assembly elections in Karnataka is viewed as a three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and the JD-S.

While the BJP has fielded 224 candidates, the opposition Congress has fielded 223.

On the other hand, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has fielded 207 candidates.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections will be conducted on May 13.

While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi’s popularity will see the party win the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.