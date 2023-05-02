Guwahati: An Indian Army jawan was killed in a blast that occurred at a field firing range in Assam’s Baksa district along the Indo-Bhutan border, officials said on Tuesday.

The army personnel, identified as Sandeep Kumar, lost his life in the explosion that took place on Monday at Darranga field firing ranges under Kumarikata police station in Baksa district he was on sentry duty.

Guwahati-based PRO (Defence) Lt Col Mahender Rawat said Kumar was severely injured in the blast and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at the range.

He was later airlifted to the Army Base Hospital at Basistha in Guwahati, where he succumbed to injuries.

Kumar hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district and leaves behind his wife and one-year-old son.

Army has ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.