Guwahati: The governments of Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have expressed their opposition to the legalization of same-sex marriages in India.

The Central government had invited comments from all states regarding the issues raised in the same-sex marriage case before the Supreme Court, to which the states responded.

Andhra Pradesh consulted religious heads of various religions in the state, who unanimously opposed same-sex marriages being granted legal recognition.

Assam stated that legalizing same-sex marriages challenges the validity of laws concerning marriage and personal laws enforced in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan said that same-sex marriages would create an imbalance in the social fabric, leading to far-reaching consequences for the social and family system.

Although Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim also replied to the Centre’s letter, they requested more time to furnish their views.