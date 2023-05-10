NEW DELHI: A senior professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi has alleged that the drug mafia operating in Manipur was responsible for the large-scale violence in the state.

JNU professor Bhagat Oinam has alleged that the violence that rocked Manipur since May 3 was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

Professor Oinam made these allegations while interacting with the media in New Delhi at a press conference organised by the People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress Manipur and the Delhi Manipuri Society.

“The BJP government (in Manipur) took strict action against the drug mafia. This is why the drug mafia became active in this incident and they have a big role in this Manipur violence,” professor Oinam said.

He added: “The Kuki community fears that if the Meiteis in Manipur are given ST status, then the Kukis will be at risk of being denied jobs. This is another reason for the violence.”

He also alleged that people belonging to the Kuki community, who immigrated from Myanmar illegally have also secured central jobs.

On Monday (May 08), Manipur chief minister Biren Singh informed that at least 60 people died and 231 people injured in the violence that rocked Manipur.

Moreover, 1700 houses across Manipur were torched and gutted in the violence in the state since May 03.

The Manipur chief minister added that a high-level inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility on persons and groups who instigated the violence.