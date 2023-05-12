IMPHAL: As many as ten (10) Manipur MLAs, belonging different tribes in the state, have sought “separation from the state of Manipur”.

“Our people can no longer exist under Manipur,” the 10 tribal MLAs stated on Friday (May 12) in a statement to the media.

The 10 Manipur MLAs, who released the statement to the media, are: Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul), Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), LM Khaute (Churachandpur), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Chinluthang (Singngat), Paolienlal Haokip (Saikot), Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and Vungjagin Valte (Thanlon).

The ten tribal MLAs stated that the violence “perpetrated against the hills tribals” has “effected a total separation from the state of Manipur”.

The MLAs also blamed the people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur for the “unabated violence” against the tribals in the state.

Furthermore, the MLAs also accused the Manipur government of ‘supporting’ the miscreants involved in the violence.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with state of Manipur,” the tribal MLAs stated.

On Thursday (May 11), the Manipur government claimed that the overall law-and-order situation in the state is under control despite “sporadic incidents of violence”.

Manipur government spokesperson Th Basanta Kumar Singh said that “overall security situation in the state is under control”.

Manipur government spokesperson Th Basanta Kumar Singh also informed that the “state government is taking up confidence building measures” to restore peace.

Furthermore, the camps of the outfits under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement are also inspected by the security forces in Manipur.

“Inspection of SoO camps and their weapons is done by Manipur police and Assam Rifles,” said Basanta Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, 30 persons have been arrested thus far in connection with the violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur last week.

On the other hand, the death and injured toll in Manipur due to the violence have risen to 68 and 236 respectively.

There were also 1794 cases of arsons across Manipur.

Notably, violent clashes erupted in Manipur following Meitei demand for ST status.