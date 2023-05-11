IMPHAL: The overall law-and-order situation in Manipur is under control despite the state reporting “sporadic incidents of violence”.

This was claimed by the Manipur government on Thursday (May 11).

Briefing the media about the situation in the state, Manipur government spokesperson Th Basanta Kumar Singh said that “overall security situation in the state is under control”.

Manipur government spokesperson Th Basanta Kumar Singh also informed that the “state government is taking up confidence building measures” to restore peace.

Furthermore, the camps of the outfits under the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement are also inspected by the security forces in Manipur.

“Inspection of SoO camps and their weapons is done by Manipur police and Assam Rifles,” said Basanta Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, 30 persons have been arrested thus far in connection with the violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur last week.

On the other hand, the death and injured toll in Manipur due to the violence have risen to 68 and 236 respectively.

There were also 1794 cases of arsons across Manipur.