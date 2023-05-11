IMPHAL: The Congress has stated that the large-scale violence in the Northeast state of Manipur seems to be “pre-planned”.

The Congress party has further demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur saying that “the BJP government has failed to control the situation”.

The Congress said that imposition of President’s rule in Manipur is a must to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-affected state.

Speaking on the widespread violence in the state, Manipur Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said that the party demands Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the violence.

Furthermore, Rs 5 lakh compensation must be given to those, whose houses were destroyed in the violence in Manipur, the Congress demanded.

“The BJP government in Manipur has failed to stop violence or rescue affected people and provide basic facilities to those in relief camps,” Das said.

The Congress party has also questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

“The Prime Minister has not even tweeted about Manipur. Is the Government of India even existing?” questioned Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das while briefing media on Thursday (May 11).

“Why has the union home minister not visited the state of Manipur yet? Why has the Prime Minister not issued an appeal for peace?” he further asked.

The Congress leader also questioned about “what measures has the union government taken to restore peace and protect the lives and property of people (in Manipur)”.