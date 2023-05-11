NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The programme also marked the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day being held from May 11 to 14.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country worth more than Rs 5800 crores.

This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through strengthening scientific institutions in the country.

For every Indian, 11th May is special… pic.twitter.com/z1f1Qo6aFK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2023

The projects whose foundation stone would be laid include Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The projects that will be dedicated to Nation include Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Mumbai; Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam; National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Navi Mumbai; Radiological Research Unit, Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam; and Women & Children Cancer Hospital Building, Navi Mumbai.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the expo showcasing scientific and technological advancements made in India in the recent past and also took a walk-through.

The PM also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said May 11 is one of the most prestigious days in the history of India.

He underlined that today marks the day when India’s scientists achieved the stupendous feat in Pokhran which made the entire nation proud.

Mentioning the futuristic projects that have been inaugurated, the Prime Minister mentioned the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, and Radiological Research Unit in Mumbai, the Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant in Visakhapatnam or the various Cancer Research Hospitals and said that it will give a push to the progress of the country with the help of nuclear technology.

Praising the theme of today’s event ‘School to Startups- igniting young minds to innovate’, the Prime Minister said India’s future will be decided by the youth and children of today.

He said that the passion, energy, and capabilities of the children and youth today are India’s big strengths.

Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of knowledge along with knowledge and said as India is developing as a knowledge society; it is taking action with equal force.

He elaborated on the strong foundation that has been created in the country during the last 9 years to ignite young minds.