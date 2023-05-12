IMPHAL: Internet services in Manipur will remain suspended for five more day.

This was informed by the Manipur government on Friday (May 12).

This further suspension if internet services in Manipur comes amid tensions that are still prevailing in the state.

According to reports, the Manipur DGP has informed the state government that sporadic incidents of violence are continuing to take place in parts of the state.

There are also apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages.

The Manipur government fears that such use of the social media might incite passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state.

The internet services in Manipur have been suspended “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property”.

“…it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.”