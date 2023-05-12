IMPHAL: A personnel of the Assam Rifles in Manipur sustained injuries while diffusing an improvised explosive device (IED).

The incident took place at Saitan village in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Friday (May 12) morning.

The site, where the incident took place, is located around 60 kilometres south of Imphal – the capital of Manipur.

According to defence sources, the IED was a crude bomb, which was locally fabricated.

Earlier on May 11, at least one commando of the Manipur police was killed and five others sustained injuries in an attack by suspected militants.

Also read: RSS & Bajrang Dal-like organisations ‘spreading terror’ in Manipur, alleges Congress

The incident had taken place near Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

On May 10, an Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries after a column of the paramilitary force was fired upon by miscreants in Imphal East district of Manipur.

“After firing a few rounds, the miscreants ran away. One Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds. He is currently under treatment,” the Army had said.