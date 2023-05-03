IMPHAL: Assam Police and their Manipur counterpart made a major breakthrough in arresting one of the alleged major drug kingpins and two of his associates operaring in the north-eastern states, according to the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The breakthrough was made when the Assam Police arrested a few drug smugglers along with contraband drugs smuggling into Assam from Myanmar through NH 102 passing international Moreh to Dimapur, Nagaland via Imphal recently.

Following the reports of arrests and seizures, sleuths of the Narcortic Affairs and Borders police of the Manipur Home Department rushed to Assam and inquired about the modus operandi of the smugglings, the Chief Minister N Biren Singh told a news conference at his office on Tuesday.

Arrest of the drug smugglers’ kingpin later identified as Chandal Gupta Vijendra from Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north led to spill the beans of all shaddy business operating in the three states – Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, Manipur Chief Minister stated.

The police applied the application of interrogations, “from bottom to top, top to bottom,” the CM who also holds home portfolio disclosed.

As per revelation of the arrested kingpin, he along with two of his associates later identified as Deepak Kumar Jaswal from Kamalpur village, Uttar Padesh and K Athini, 40, from Catomei village Senapati district carried out the shaddy business.

These associates of the kingpin are at present running one shop each at the Maram bazaar and Senapati district headquarters.

A total of 562 shops located in Dimapur and Assam, and Senapati district of Manipur have been delivered for clandestine business of the illegal drugs including high quality heroin, opium, illegal tablets and brown sugar during the period from 2023 February onwards, as per finding of the interrogations.

During the same period of such illegal business, a total of 7 consignments of drugs including heroin concealed in 40 soap cases have been made and delivered to the retailers and their counterparts.

K Athini, 40, who have taken the drugs from his counterparts across the border of Myanmar has supplied the illegal items to the drug kingpin and associate who supplied the illegal items to the Assam and Nagaland.

After arresting the drug kingpin Chandal Gupta Vijendra, police recovered around Rs one crore from his bank accounts.

Under the ND&PS Act, the properties of the arested kingpin are being forfeited. All the arrested persons are booked the ND&PS Act.

They are being produced before the court and further interrogations are under progess, Manipur Chief Minister added.

