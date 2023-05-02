Imphal: Around 5,000 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, have entered Manipur without valid documents and are currently taking shelter at different detention centres, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Of this number, approximately 2,500 are recent influxes due to the escalation of tension between the Myanmarese military junta and groups fighting against the ruling government.

The remaining 500 are already in detention centres near the Sajiwa jail, located around 7 km from Imphal, and are old issues.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested for “extortion”

In response to the influx, the state government opened detention centres in three districts, namely Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Chandel, which border Myanmar.

Also Read: ULFA (I) starts fresh extortion drive in upper Assam

The CM is in constant communication with central leaders on the matter and has stated that legal proceedings will be taken against any Myanmar nationals found holding valid documents issued by the Mizoram government who trespass into Manipur.

The CM has appealed to people residing in border areas to report any information about the trespassing of Myanmar nationals into the state for necessary legal proceedings.