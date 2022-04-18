Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various initiatives that the state government has taken up to sustain peace and development in the northeastern state.

“Called on PM Narendra Modi Ji today and I had the privilege to discuss various initiatives that the state government has taken up to sustain peace and development in Manipur. Also, apprised him of the steps that we have taken up to fight drugs and corruption in the state,” Chief Minister Singh said in a tweet.

During the meeting with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today, I, along with my cabinet colleagues shared our vision to give an impetus to the growth trajectory of Manipur.



We are immensely thankful to PM Modi Ji for his constant guidance and support. https://t.co/QlBj77zEqY — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 18, 2022

This is his maiden visit to Delhi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term.

After being administered the oath, Singh had said that his government’s first task would be to make Manipur a corruption-free state and will work day and night to wash out the corruption from the state.

“Next task would be to wash out all drugs-related matter from the state and thirdly, would try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political dialogues are held with them,” he added.

BJP retained power in Manipur by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls.