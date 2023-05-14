GUWAHATI: The Congress party has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah should focus on Manipur, at least now, that the BJP has lost the elections in Karnataka.

Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) has stated that PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah should follow “Raj Dharma” and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Earlier, the Congress party had questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

“The Prime Minister has not even tweeted about Manipur. Is the Government of India even existing?” Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das had questioned on May 11.

“Why has the union home minister not visited the state of Manipur yet? Why has the Prime Minister not issued an appeal for peace?” he further asked.

The Congress had also accused two valley based organisations in Manipur that are “on the lines of RSS and Bajrang Dal”, of “spreading fear and terror” in the state.

Manipur Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das compared Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun to RSS and Bajrang Dal.

He said that both Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun area allegedly ‘abetted’ by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Furthermore, the Congress leader had stated that the large-scale violence in the Northeast state of Manipur seems to be “pre-planned”.

The Congress party further demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur saying that “the BJP government has failed to control the situation”.

The Congress had said that imposition of President’s rule in Manipur is a must to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-affected state.

“The BJP government in Manipur has failed to stop violence or rescue affected people and provide basic facilities to those in relief camps,” Das said.

120-125 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur since the violence began on May 3.