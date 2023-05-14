GUWAHATI: The Congress’s electoral victory in Karnataka will not affect the prospects of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress’s win in Karnataka will not be a hindrance for the BJP from retaining power for the third successive term at the Centre in 2024.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday (May 13), claimed that he already knew that Congress would come into power in Karnataka as it was the mood.

He said that it was kind of fixed that BJP would not do “that good” in Karnataka.

The Assam CM said, “Well, no matter what or who wins where the ultimate thing is that the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi.”

Earlier during campaigning for the BJP during the Karnataka assembly elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the Congress will not win any election for the next 100 years.

“I don’t think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years,” the Assam CM had said.