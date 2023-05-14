GUWAHATI: Results of the class 10 exams, conducted by the board of secondary education, Assam (SEBA), will be declared by the end of the month of May.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (May 14) while briefing media persons.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SEBA is taking measures to declare the results of the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) by the end of May this year.

“The SEBA is preparing to declare the results of class 10 exams by the end of this month,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Assam: Karnataka election results moral defeat for PM Modi, Amit Shah, says AJP

The results of HSLC (class 10) exams will be released on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC results 2023: How to check

Go to the Assam HSLC result 2023 official website sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

In the next step, enter roll number and other required details

Post submitting details, Assam board HSLC result 2023 will open up on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Also read: BJP-Mukt Bharat campaign has started from Karnataka, says Assam Congress MLA

The 2023 HSLC exams in Assam were held between March 3 and April 1.

To pass in the exam, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 30% marks in all the subjects.

In case they fail to do so, they will get an opportunity to appear in supplementary exams.

The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.