AIZAWL: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organized pipe band display’ for cadets of Sainik School Chingchhip at Serchhip district of Mizoram on Saturday.

The event was organized in order to motivate youth and young minds of Sainik School to get to know the rich tradition, history and glory of armed forces in order to feel proud of their commitment and contribution towards nation and take armed forces as a career choice.

The objective of the event was to create a sense of honour and instill a sense of pride in young minds of Mizoram so as to motivate them in choosing Indian Armed Forces as a way of life.

The event comprised of Pipe Band Display on various notes followed by interactive session, addressing their inquisitive approach towards Armed Forces.

The event was successful as it provided an opportunity to cadets to gain an exposure towards Rich Tradition of Assam Rifles and understanding the nuances of soldiering.

Assam Rifles was thanked for their prompt approach and forthcoming response towards such nation building Initiatives and unwavering commitment towards uplifting the society in line with National Interests by generating a remarkable impact in the hearts and minds of local population and parents of Cadets.

The zeal and enthusiasm for joining Armed Forces was worth mentioning.

It also provided an opportunity to work in consonance towards the goal of enhancing awareness and bring incredible changes in youth by generating motivation through such activities and get rid of Drug Menace.