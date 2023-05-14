KOHIMA: Tribal groups from Nagaland and other parts of the country have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “take direct charge” of the Naga peace process.

This appeal to PM Narendra Modi was made by the tribal groups after a meeting organised by Naga people’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMH).

The NPMH organised the meeting to discuss the issues related to the Naga peace process.

Besides groups from Nagaland, the meeting was also attended by indigenous/adivasi leaders and organisations from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

A two-point resolution was also adopted by the house in the meeting.

Urging Prime Minster Narendra Modi to take direct charge of the negotiations to expedite its satisfactory resolution the resolution read:

1. The house expresses its appreciation on the durability of the Indo-Naga peace process which has lasted for over two and a half decades. It is recognized that the Framework Agreement is not only the highest achievement of the peace negotiations but also the only workable solution in the present juncture, hence it ought to be respected to ensure honorable and lasting peace in the Naga areas.

2. We believe that lack of significant progress since the signing of the Framework Agreement can potentially destabilize the efforts at peace.

Notably, the Framework Agreement was signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

The peace talks, however, remains inconclusive.

“An honourable and acceptable political solution between India and the Nagas has been mutually agreed to be based on the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 wherein the sovereignty of the Nagas is acknowledged in conjunction with the Naga National flag and the Constitution,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement earlier this year.