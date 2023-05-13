Dimapur: The Nagaland government will formulate policies and take initiatives to give a boost to the flower industry and enhance the livelihood of the flower growers in the state.

Informing this at the exhibition-cum-sale of flowers, held under the aegis of the Nagaland Flower Growers Society, in Kohima on Saturday, adviser to Nagaland Chief Minister and Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland chairman Abu Metha said there is vast potential for the flower industry in Nagaland to contribute towards the economy of the state and also to project a positive image of the state to the outside world.

In his interactions with the flower growers, Metha said the Naga people, especially women, are so passionate about flowers that almost everybody has a green thumb.

He hoped that with the collective efforts of the state government and all stakeholders, some concrete initiatives and strategies will materialise in the near future.

Metha also held a consultative meeting with the Nagaland Flower Growers Society to discuss and address matters and challenges of the flower industry and also to better understand the dynamics of the local environment.