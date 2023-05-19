GUWAHATI: Activists of the Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday (May 19), staged protest in Guwahati over the ‘mysterious’ death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

The Assam AAP activists protested outside the Assam secretariat campus in Guwahati.

Staging demonstration, the Assam AAP members demanded a probe into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha by the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

The members of the Assam AAP were then detained by the police from the protest site.

Also read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death case: Fake gold trader Asgar Ali detained by CID

Few of the Assam AAP members also visited the grieving family members of deceased police SI Junmoni Rabha at Kahilipara area in Guwahati.

Also read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death: Massive protest in Boko demanding CBI investigation

It may be mentioned here that Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on Friday (May 19), filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a through probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.

Also read: Assam | Mother of deceased police SI Junmoni Rabha files FIR, demands justice for her daughter

“I noticed several injury marks on Junmoni’s body, which hints at she being subjected to assault by a rod or other such blunt object,” she stated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha has revealed several nerve shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple ribs fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.