NORTH LAKHIMPUR: In a big development in connection with probe into the death case of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, the criminal investigation department (CID) detained alleged fake gold trader Asgar Ali on Friday (May 19).

Asgar Ali is one of the names that have been doing the rounds in news since the sudden death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha.

Asgar Ali has possible links to the alleged nexus between police officials in Lakhimpur district of Assam and fake gold racket operating out of the district.

Asgar Ali was detained by the Assam police’s CID from North Lakhimpur.

Asgar was interrogated by the sleuths of the Assam CID at the North Lakhimpur sadar police station.

Earlier, Asgar Ali was arrested by SI Junmoni Rabha on the night of May 6 from his residence in Borsola under Nowboicha police outpost in Assam.

He was arrested on tip-off by local informer Hasina Begum.

Later he was released by Lakhimpur police in Assam.

On May 15, Asgar Ali’s mother Amina Khatun filed an FIR at the North Lakhimpur sadar police station in Assam, wherein SI Junmoni Rabha was accused her of taking Rs 6 lakhs from the mother-son duo.

Based on that FIR, the Nagaon police authority reserve closed SI Junmoni Rabha on the night of May 15, just hours before her death under ‘mysterious’ circumstances at Jakhalabandha.

Meanwhile, in a viral telephonic conversation, the then Lakhimpur additional SP Runa Neog was allegedly heard threatening Hasina Begum of jail time if she continues lodging complaints against fake gold traders.

Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on Friday (May 19), filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a through probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.

“I noticed several injury marks on Junmoni’s body, which hints at she being subjected to assault by a rod or other such blunt object,” she stated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha has revealed several nerve shivering facts.

These revelations have thrown light on several dark sides of the entire episode that indicates a “pre-planned murder”.

As per the post-mortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

The post-mortem report, which was conducted within 24 hours, has revealed multiple ribs fractures on both sides of Junmoni Rabha’s body.

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knees, legs, elbow and hands.