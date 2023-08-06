IMPHAL: The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has withdrawn its support from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

The KPA has submitted a letter stating its withdrawal of support from the Biren Singh government to Manipur governor Anusuiya Ukiey.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous,” the KPA stated in its letter to Manipur governor.

It added: “Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

It may be mentioned here that the KPA has two MLAs in the Manipur assembly.

The two KPA MLAs are: Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

With their withdrawal from the BJP-led government in Manipur, there are a total of 53 MLAs from different political parties and independent legislators extending support to the government.

The withdrawal of the KPA from the BJP-led Manipur government came after several Kuki civil society organization (CSOs) urged Kuki MLAs not to attend the special session of the Manipur legislative assembly.

Notably, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex Kuki body in the region, on behalf of several Kuki groups, recently, had stated that no Kuki-Zo MLAs should participate in the upcoming session of the Manipur assembly, either in person or through video conferencing, “in the interest of the entire community”.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes and large-scale violence broke out in the state.

Over 150 people have lost their lives and thousands others were displaced in the violence in Manipur.