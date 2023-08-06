IMPHAL: Ten additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

These additional companies of paramilitary troopers have been deployed in Manipur after fresh clashes were reported from different parts of the state in the past couple of days.

The freshly deployed companies of paramilitary troopers have been tasked with preventing further escalation of tensions in the strife-torn state.

The ten freshly deployed paramitary companies include five from the CRPF, three from the BSF and one each from the ITBP and SSB.

On Saturday (August 05), at least 15 houses were gutted in an arson incident at Langol area of Manipur.

On the other hand, another three people were gunned down by unknown miscreants at Kwata in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

In another incident, at least three people, including one policeman, were injured in a gun fight between state forces and armed miscreants near Kwata on August 05 morning.

Earlier, additional troopers of security forces were rushed to the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur to maintain law and order.

It may be mentioned here that Moreh in Manipur along the India-Myanmar international border is regarded as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur has been almost cut off from the rest of the country after the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3 between Kukis and Meiteis.

Over 3000 Meiteis residing in Moreh have fled from the town and have been taking shelter at relief camps in the valley districts of Manipur.

Moreh in Manipur is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to the Kuki community.