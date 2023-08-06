Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for a social boycott of the BJP-led government in the state, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The boycott is in response to the Manipur government’s failure to heed the demands of the general masses, including ending the conflict with the Kuki militants, fully implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and convening a special assembly session to discuss the state’s integrity.

COCOMI president Jitendra Ningombam said that the boycott will continue until the government meets the people’s demands.

He also condemned the killing of three people by armed men in Kwatka Ward number 8 on Saturday.

COCOMI also condemned the acts of the Kuki militants who, on Saturday, destroyed around 100 houses by using excavator at Torbung ground, a historically significant site where Manipur’s legendary hero Khamba played his important part in the 13th century.

The boycott is likely to have a significant impact on the state government, as COCOMI is a powerful organization with a large following.