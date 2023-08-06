Guwahati: The Manipur government has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court, stating that 197 stolen arms, 70 bombs, and 2,196 rounds of ammunition have been recovered in combing operations so far.

The report contradicts earlier claims made by government officials and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who had said that around 1,600 weapons had been recovered, and 1,040 and 1,800 weapons, respectively, The Hindu reported.

The report also states that 124 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 185 columns of Assam Rifles, and the army are deployed in addition to the State Police.

Presently, about 36,000 personnel of central security forces are deployed in the State of Manipur.

The report adds that “illegal bunkers constructed by miscreants, which have been a cause of concern for the society in both hills and valley are being dismantled by the security forces”.

Till July 24, as many as 241 bunkers were destroyed by security forces. The maximum number of bunkers — 81 — were destroyed in Kangpokpi district, followed by 36 in Imphal West, 34 in Imphal East, 47 in Bishnupur, 21 in Chandel, and five in Churanchandpur among others.

The bunkers, varying from sandbags to tin boards, were set up by the Kuki and Meitei communities in foothills or areas where their settlements are adjacent to each other.

The report also said that other than the 150 killed in violence till July 25, there were 677 persons who were injured in the violence and 27 persons are missing and 24 people have been abducted.

The report does not provide the total number of looted police weapons, but says that “measures are being undertaken for recovery of stolen arms/ammunitions.”

It also says that “no particular community” can be attributed with the “sole responsibility for the damages caused in the aftermath of the series of incidents that had occurred in the previous months in the State of Manipur”.

The report was submitted in response to a petition filed by Zomi Students Federation, which had asked the court to call for a status report on the number of arms looted from the police armories, the number of such arms recovered, and the measures being undertaken for recovery of the remaining arms.

The court has asked the Manipur government to file a further status report by August 22.