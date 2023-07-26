Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, speaking as the chief guest on the observance of Kargil Diwas at the Manipur Secretariat in Imphal, made a resolute promise to protect the integrity of the state with every drop of blood in his veins.

He stated that there will be no allowance for a separate administration.

The Chief Minister expressed his concern about certain Civil Social Organisations demanding a separate homeland or country, influenced by immigrant Kukis residing in the state.

He asserted that the state government will not remain a mute spectator and will take appropriate action.

Addressing the issue of the loss of forest areas in the hills, CM N Biren Singh deemed it unfortunate that some individuals are disregarding the Indian Forest Act enforced in the state, which he sees as a violation of the Indian constitution.

He assured that both the central and state governments will take stern action against those who violate the Indian Forest Act.

Regarding the recent distressing incidents in the hills, especially in the districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, the Chief Minister expressed that the situation will be closely monitored in the coming days.

Despite the challenging circumstances, CM N Biren Singh urged the general masses not to lose faith in governance in the state during these trying times.

He reiterated his appeal for peaceful coexistence and urged everyone to renounce violence for the sake of peace and development.

Addressing a heinous incident where two tribal women were paraded naked on the roads, the Chief Minister unequivocally denounced it as a dark chapter in the history of the world.

He demanded that the perpetrators involved in this crime be brought to justice as per the law of the land.