IMPHAL: A total of 305 bunkers constructed by the warring communities – Kuki and Meitei – in Manipur have been destroyed by the security forces.

This was informed by the Manipur police.

The bunkers were destroyed by the combined security forces and Manipur police commandos during the search operations conducted across the state.

A police team also recovered 01 (one) ambulance carrying a consignment of medical supplies to Churachandpur from unknown miscreants who stopped the ambulance at Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai, Imphal West, the Manipur police said.

Also read: Manipur: Lady police constable killed in firing, houses torched in Moreh

The medical consignment has been safely handed over to the medical directorate, Lamphel, it added.

516 persons were detained in connection with curfew violations in different districts of the State during the same period, Manipur police said.

The Manipur police and central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Torbung, Kangvai and Bangla areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts during the last 24 hours.