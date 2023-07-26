IMPHAL: Fresh violence erupted at the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Wednesday (July 26).

Intense firing was reported from Moreh in Manipur.

One lady police constable was killed in the firing in Moreh, Manipur.

On the other hand, fresh clashes were also reported between the Kuki and Meitei communities at Moreh in Manipur.

Stones were pelted as clashes between the two communities intensified.

Moreover, miscreants also set on fire several houses and shops in the border town of Moreh in Manipur.

Violence has also been reported from Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

In Kangpokpi district of Manipur, two empty buses of security forces were burnt to ashes on July 26 morning.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)