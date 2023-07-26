NEW DELHI: Speaker of Lok Sabha has accepted the no-confidence motions submitted by the opposition parties under INDIA – Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties against the Modi government on the Manipur issue.

Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi said that bringing a no-confidence motion against the government was the only option left for the opposition parties to compel PM Modi to come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue.

A no-confidence motion allows the opposition to challenge the government’s majority on the floor of the House, and if the motion is passed, the government has to resign.

Although PM Narendra Modi made a 36-second statement on Manipur issue on July 20, the opposition parties under INDIA have been demanding a detailed statement on Manipur inside the Parliament.

Earlier, union home minister Amit Shah reached out to the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha – Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in Lok Sabha – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, urging their cooperation in the discussion on the Manipur issue in both Houses of the Parliament.