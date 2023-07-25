Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, urging their crucial cooperation in the discussion on the pressing Manipur issue in both Houses of Parliament.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Shah conveyed, “Today, I have written to the respected Opposition leaders of both houses, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing for their invaluable cooperation in addressing the Manipur issue.”

The Home Minister shared copies of the letters he addressed to Kharge and Chowdhury.

Furthermore, Shah extended his call for cooperation to all other Opposition parties as well, emphasizing the government’s readiness to engage in a constructive discussion on the Manipur matter.

He urged all parties to rise above their respective political affiliations and work together to resolve this crucial issue.

At the heart of the Opposition’s demands is the insistence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally address the issue in the Parliament, seeking transparency and accountability in the government’s actions.

The Manipur crisis, which erupted on May 3, has tragically resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, leaving thousands displaced and seeking refuge in relief camps.

With the situation at hand demanding immediate attention and resolution, the Home Minister’s appeal for cooperation from all quarters is crucial in finding a comprehensive and lasting solution.