Guwahati: The Hindu Cremation Ground at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district is in a dilapidated state, according to local residents.

The ground is overgrown with weeds, the roof of the crematorium has been blown away, and there is a lack of basic amenities such as lighting and sanitation.

Bhaskar Gogoi, who recently performed the last rites of his sister on the ground, said that the conditions were “unhygienic and disturbing.” He said that the ground was littered with debris from previous cremations and that there was a sense of insecurity among the mourners due to the overgrown bushes.

Binod Chetry, the President of the Gorkha Student Body Digboi, said that the ground has been neglected by the authorities.

He said that the AOD Management, the Hindu Cremation Ground Management Committee, and the Digboi Municipal Board have all failed to take responsibility for the upkeep of the ground.

Sidhartha Shyam, whose mother was cremated at the ground last week, said that the dead deserve a better place than the current conditions.

He said that he is concerned that the ground could become a breeding ground for disease.

A former member of the Cremation Ground Management Committee said that the AOD authority has been asked to fix the lighting issue in the premises, but that the request has been ignored. He also said that there is a dearth of a “chandala” (a person who disposes of corpses) on the ground.

The Digboi AOD authority has said that it is responsible for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of water, LPG gas, and electricity to the ground.

However, the authority has said that the other jurisdictions, such as maintenance and upkeep, are the responsibility of the local committee.

The Hindu Cremation Ground is the only common cremation ground for the greater Digboi area. It was built in the British era and covers an area of more than one hectare.