HAFLONG: Women in thousands took to streets in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Tuesday (July 25) over crimes against women in violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The protest rally on “heinous crimes against women in Manipur” was organised by the All Dima Hasao Joint Women’s organisation (ADHJWO).

The mass protest rally was taken out on Tuesday (July 25) at Haflong town of Dima Hasao district in Assam.

Women from various ethnic tribes took out the protest rally in Haflong town of Dima Hasao district in Assam against the “heinous crimes against women in Manipur”.

“We strongly condemn the gang-rapes and parading of naked tribal women in Manipur,” the All Dima Hasao Joint Women’s organisation (ADHJWO) said.

It added: “We demand justice for the victims.”

It may be mentioned here that a May 4 video from Manipur that surfaced on social media on July 19 sent shockwaves across the country.

In the video, it was seen that two Kuki women were paraded naked, molested and one of them gang-raped at a paddy field in Kangpokpi district of Manipur by a mob of Meitei men.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, organisations across India have been demanding justice for the victim Kuki women.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, while reacting to the incident, had stated that hundreds of similar crimes against women took place over the past three months.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, the day when ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities followed by large-scale violence broke out in the Northeast state on May 3.