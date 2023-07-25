Guwahati: The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles on how over 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, were allegedly allowed to enter India without proper travel documents in just two days between July 22 and 23.

In a communication to the Assam Rifles late on Monday, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi said that the state government had previously instructed the border guarding force to take strict action to prevent the entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid visa/travel documents.

“…State Government has sought detailed report from Assam Rifles Authority to’ clarify on the facts and compelling circumstances/reasons, as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter Into India In Chandel District without proper travel documents; along with strict advice to push back those 718 Illegal Myanmar nationals immediately,” Joshi said.

The Assam Rifles had earlier informed the deputy commissioner of Chandel district that 718 fresh refugees had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Manipur through Chandel district on July 23, due to the ongoing clashes at Khampat.

Joshi said that the state government was “concerned” about the large number of Myanmar nationals entering India without travel documents, and had sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles to “clarify on the facts and compelling circumstances/reasons” for their entry.

He also directed the Assam Rifles to “push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately.”

The Manipur government’s move comes amid growing concerns about the security implications of the influx of Myanmar nationals into the state.

In recent months, there have been a number of clashes between Myanmar security forces and ethnic armed groups along the Indo-Myanmar border. These clashes have displaced thousands of people, many of whom have fled to India.

The Manipur government is worried that the influx of Myanmar nationals could pose a security threat to the state. The state is already home to a number of ethnic armed groups, and the government fears that the arrival of more Myanmar nationals could further destabilize the region.