Imphal: A total of 11 Myanmar nationals have been arrested in the Churachandpur district of Manipur for entering India without valid documents.

The 11 nationals, all from Tamu town in Northeastern Myanmar bordering Manipur on the north, were undergoing medical treatment at the District Hospital Churachandpur.

They had suffered bullet and explosive injuries.

The matter came to light on June 16, when the Officer-in-Charge, Churachandpur police station, received a report about the presence of the Myanmar nationals at the hospital. However, the causes of their injuries were not stated in the report.

On further inquiry, it was found that the 11 nationals had entered India through Manipur without valid documents. They were arrested on July 10 and are currently in police custody.

The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact reasons for the Myanmar nationals’ injuries and how they entered India without valid documents.