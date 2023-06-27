Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in Aizawl, Mizoram for possessing heroin worth Rs 1.33 crore, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the anti-narcotics squad of Mizoram excise and narcotics department carried out an operation at Thuampui area in Aizawl on Monday and seized 191 grams of heroin from the possession of the two peddlers, the statement said.

The seized heroin was concealed in 15 soap cases, it said.

Both the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs department also seized smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 88.98 lakh at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Monday.