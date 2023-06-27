SHILLONG: Drones are likely to be deployed by the Meghalaya police to monitor traffic congestion in Shillong city.

This was informed by Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Tuesday (June 27).

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said, “I will send a team of traffic officers to the secretariat to understand how drones can be used to monitor traffic congestion (in Shillong).”

“Training is required and once the officers are through with it, we will start using drones,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi while speaking to reporters in Shillong.

The Meghalaya DGP also informed that the state police is considering to submit a proposal for procuring drones.

“We are trying to find ways and means to decongest the city. CM Conrad Sangma has suggested use of drones to monitor traffic here,” Bishnoi told reporters.