Aizawl: Mizoram civil society groups on Tuesday organised a massive protest in Aizwal over the violence against the Kuki Zomi community in Manipur and the Centre’s alleged inaction.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Aizawl against the appalling treatment of the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi community in Manipur.

The protest comes in the wake of a video surfacing on social media that showed a mob forcing two women to parade naked in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, deputy chief minister, other ministers and MLAs from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition parties took part at the massive protest rally in Aizawl.

The gathering in Aizawl was huge, with participants claiming that the state has not seen such a large demonstration in history.

Senior journalist F Lalliansanga said he has not witnessed such a massive protest like Tuesday’s protest during his career.

NGO Co-ordination committee chairman R Lalngheta urged the Centre to take measures to end violence in Manipur.

“If India considers us as Indian, it should take immediate steps to address the sufferings of the Zo ethnic people in Manipur,” he said.

The protesters, who participated in the rallies, carried placards and posters, decrying the violence in the neighbouring state and expressing solidarity to Zo tehnic people in Manipur.

The protesters also adopted resolutions, urging the Centre to take immediate steps for restoration of peace in Manipur, compensation for the victims of the ethnic clash and stringent punishment to those involved in parading two Kuki women naked.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, Zoramthanga said that his government would continue to mount pressure on the Centre and Manipur government to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

He said that his government will also do its best to provide assistance to the Kuki displaced people from Manipur.

The Mizoram chief minister said that the Centre is yet to give monetary assistance to provide relief to the displaced people from the neighbouring state.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs. 10 crore as relief package for the internally displaced people, taking shelter in the state.

“The Centre is yet to give us assistance. I hope it will give us the relief package soon,” Zoramthanga told reporters.

Meanwhile, Zoram People’s Movement leader Lalduhoma demanded the imposition of president rule in Manipur.

He alleged that the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur is a state-sponsored violence and held chief minister N Biren Singh responsible for it.

The ZPM leader also expressed his support for separate administration demanded by the Kuki community.

Police said that there was no untoward incident during the 3 hours solidarity march.

All vehicles stayed off the road and all business shops were closed in Aizawl along the road where the procession was held.

Apart from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF)’s office, all offices of opposition parties, including BJP, were also closed to support the solidarity march.

Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) leader Professor Lalnuntluanga said that they took to the streets to denounce the atrocities suffered by the Zo ethnic people in Manipur and show solidarity with them.

The Kukis in Manipur share close ethnic ties with the Mizos, making the issue deeply significant for the civil society in Mizoram.