Guwahati: The All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union (AAMSU) has denied the media report that it has asked the people from Mizoram residing in the Barak Valley to leave the state.

The AAMSU in a statement issued on Monday said that its earlier press statement ‘advising’ the Mizos living the Meitei areas of Barak Valley to vacate the area are being “misinterpreted as quit notice to Mizos from Barak Valley”.

“AAMSU only advises the Mizo Missionaries in Meitei village to take precautions for their own safety as the act of Mizoram government has caused anger upon Manipuris in Assam,” the outfit said in the statement.

“So far, the Mizo missionaries have been living with the Meiteis as families and we shall continue to stay in harmony forever,” it added.

Please be circumspect in reporting. The call has been withdrawn immediately. Let’s together strive to build peace. https://t.co/FMFqsVn2tw pic.twitter.com/894u0pmE43 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 24, 2023

In another clarification, AAMSU stated that its earlier press statement issued on Monday that ‘advised’ the Mizos living the Meitei areas of Barak Valley to vacate has been withdrawn. “AAMSU always stands for peace and harmony,” it added.

Earlier, the students’ body had directed the Mizos residing in the Meitei areas of Barak Valley, to vacate the area at the earliest following the exodus of Meiteis from Mizoram following a warning issued by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), a surrendered militant group.